McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $10,331,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 587,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,693. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

