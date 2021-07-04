MediShares Hits Market Cap of $5.76 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MediShares has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $452,559.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00766023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

