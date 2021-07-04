MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

