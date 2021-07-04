Metronome (MET) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and approximately $105,433.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00009101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,182,927 coins and its circulating supply is 11,896,553 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

