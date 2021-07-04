MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $10.30 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.