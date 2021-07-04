Micromines Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $647.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Micromines has a total market cap of $51,197.81 and $647.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.86 or 1.00085665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

