Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 701,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,711,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

