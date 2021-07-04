Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.