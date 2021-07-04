Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $173,209,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

