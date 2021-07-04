Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.8% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 86,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 48,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 19,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.