Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $312.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

