MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MNBEY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 370. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.