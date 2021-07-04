Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 299.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 187.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.