Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.26. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,901 shares of company stock worth $54,216,406 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

