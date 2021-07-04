Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,338 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

