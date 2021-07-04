Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,051 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 58.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

