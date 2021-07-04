Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 34,649 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 84.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

