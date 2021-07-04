Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $537.06 or 0.01513474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $20,917.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,685 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

