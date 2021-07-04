Mist Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $345.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.57 or 0.00771117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

