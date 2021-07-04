Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

