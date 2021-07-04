Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $20.57 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,000. Tesla comprises 1.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $678.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

