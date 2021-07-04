Modefi Market Capitalization Hits $17.10 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $416,827.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003674 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00738533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.24 or 0.07563914 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,385,633 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

