Modefi (MOD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $490,341.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $490,341.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,385,633 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

