MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $93.03 million and $1.50 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,552.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.10 or 0.06567060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.01503844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00409548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00159746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.00616384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00425065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00336834 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.