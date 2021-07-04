MONK (MONK) Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $5,155.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008587 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,788,223 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

