Morgan Stanley Raises Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $38.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

