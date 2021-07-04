MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.91. The company had a trading volume of 254,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,147. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

