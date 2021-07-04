Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.
Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
