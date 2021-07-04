Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

