MurAll Hits One Day Volume of $305,276.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $305,276.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,761,024,069 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars.

