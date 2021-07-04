Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.