Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 425.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $355.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.21. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

