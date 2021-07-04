Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

