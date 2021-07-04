Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 151.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,622,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

