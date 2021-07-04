Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

FCFS opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

