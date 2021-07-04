Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

IT opened at $253.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

