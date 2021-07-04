Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

