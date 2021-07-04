Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

