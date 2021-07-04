Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.