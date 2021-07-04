Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $969,311.85 and $25,572.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

