NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1.23 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00166687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,911.65 or 1.00258130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars.

