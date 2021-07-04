Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,004,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBIO opened at $0.10 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

