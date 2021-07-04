National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47. National Bank has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

