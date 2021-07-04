Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Nautilus stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Nautilus has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $491.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

