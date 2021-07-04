Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

NLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NLS opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $491.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $9,097,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,851,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

