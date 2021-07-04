Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 52,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,545. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

