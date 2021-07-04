Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

