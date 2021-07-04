NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCCGF. Investec lowered shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NCCGF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

