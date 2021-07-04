NEAR Protocol Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006401 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $934.11 million and $33.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00262109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.57 or 0.02979713 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,555,556 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

