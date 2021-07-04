NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $13.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $61.17 on Friday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

