Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

PCRX stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.97.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,692. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

